KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has recommended the government to introduce tax amnesty at two percent to those persons who declared their assets before March 31, 2017.

The FPCCI also suggested amnesty at 0.5 percent to the persons who voluntarily declared their assets and invest to accelerate economic activities in the country. In its overview of Pakistan economy for 2016 and beyond issued on Tuesday, the FPCCI presented a set of recommendations for the government to enhance the economic activities.

The country’s apex trade body said the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has reported capital outflows of $164 million from January 2010 to December 2012, which was raised by 100 percent during the last three years. The figures only reflect the official statistics of capital outflows, while unofficial capital outflows is much higher than these recorded statistics.

“The increasing outflow of capital from Pakistan may surpass the inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) and, in this situation, Pakistan will become a country where net FDI flows will be negative,” the overview showed. “This situation will be dangerous for the economy where trade deficit is growing and workers’ remittances are declining,” it added.

The report noted that several developing countries have introduced amnesty schemes during the last three years to create informational efficiency in the financial markets and economic growth.

“The objective of the FPCCI’s amnesty scheme is not to provide a shelter to corrupt practices, but to bring the freeze and isolated liquid assets into the mainstream of the economy for its utilisation to provide funds for the growth of national economy, construction of badly required infrastructure, and provides employment opportunities at a large scale.” The FPCCI recommended that a minimum 0.5 percent tax should be levied on the assets, which have been willingly declared by a person before March 31, 2017.

However, such declared assets / money should be invested or utilised for the purposes, which included investment in knowledge-based hi-tech industry, research and development projects, engineering industry and auto industries; investment in CPEC-related economic zones; any investment in Gwadar city; investment to acquire strategic shares of multinational hi-tech and IT-related companies; investment in any projects across Pakistan subject to provision / generation of a minimum 50 additional employments through recognised employment exchanges or human resource management companies.

