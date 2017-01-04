KARACHI: Cotton arrival from the current crop has increased 11.72 percent but remained below the revised output target for 2016, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), in its fortnightly cotton arrival report said a total of 10.36 million bales arrived in the country by December 31, 2016 against 9.27 million bales during the same period in the preceding year.

Analyst and president of Karachi Cotton Brokers Association Naseem Usman told The News that the government had fixed the target at 14.1 million cotton bales, which was later revised to 10.8 million bales. “We don’t see cotton arrival going beyond 10.5 million bales of 170 kilogram each,” he said.

Fortnightly cotton arrival flow (December 15-31, 2016) remained at 218,762 bales, lower than the preceding year’s arrival of 244,987 bales during this period.

Arrivals from Punjab increased by 18.71 percent to 6.61 million bales compared to 5.57 million bales during the same period in 2015. Flows from Sindh increased only 1.21 percent to 3.74 million bales against 3.70 million bales.

Ginners have sold 8.81 million bales to spinners so far, while 199,244 bales were exported during this period. Currently, the ginners have unsold stocks of 1.34 million bales of the current crop compared to 1.65 million bales from 2015.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) citing the reason of shortage against consumption demand has urged the government to withdraw four percent custom duty on cotton import in the country.

Pakistan’s total cotton demand is around 16 million bales. According to APTMA sources, the millers had imported 1.2 million tons of lint from African countries, Brazil and US earlier this season and purchased 1.0 million more bales from the local crop. Still they required 3.5 million bales to meet the consumption demand, which would now be fulfilled with import from India.

Market sources said that after conditional permission granted by the Plant Protection Department, more than 50,000 bales have been booked for import from India.

According to the latest estimates reported by the State Bank of Pakistan in its first quarterly report for 2016-17, the overall production of cotton in FY17 is likely to reach 10.5 million bales, showing an increase of 6.3 percent over last year, but lower than the target of 14.1 million bales by a considerable margin.

“The weaker-than-expected recovery in cotton output is mainly due to a sharp contraction in the sowing area in Punjab,” said the report. “In particular, exceptional losses from previous year’s crop (due to pest infestation) and low domestic cotton prices at the sowing time, pushed growers away from cotton to other crops (eg sugarcane and maize).”

The area under cotton cultivation in Punjab therefore saw a reduction of more than 20 percent over last year. According to available information, a shift to maize and sugarcane explains around 35 percent of this decline in cotton cultivation area, while some has gone into minor crops.

The SBP says there are reports that growers have left their fields fallow for this season as far as crop yields are concerned, a sharp rise was insufficient to meet the production target of 9.5 million bales for the province.

