PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Monday launched a special cleanliness drive in the provincial capital.

Senior Minister for Local Government Inayatullah and high ranking officers were present at the function which was arranged to mark the occasion, said an official handout. The chief minster acknowledged that the provincial metropolis was not a city of flowers as was portrayed in the past.

He said when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government was installed, there were 135 gardeners for 13 gardens in the city but these employees had never bothered to plant a single sapling for lack of proper check-and-balance system.

The chief minister said that 80 per cent residents of the city were forced to drink contaminated water which he said was a cause of various diseases. Pervez Khattak said the provincial government had provided resources for provision of clean drinking water to improve the water supply system and prevent the spread of various diseases.

The chief minister said that 30 per cent funds had been diverted to local government and local bodies were tasked with keeping the environment clean. He asked the people to keep a check on the performance of the elected representatives. Pervez Khattak said the government had taken steps for making the province clean and green.

He said Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar had been established to make Peshawar a clean city. The chief minister announced to extend the services of WSSP to six more districts of the province.

He said that Rapid Bus Transport project would be initiated in Peshawar to provide improved transportation services to people. Similarly, he said, bus stand would also be shifted out of the city.

