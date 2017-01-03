DIR: A large number of residents of Kalkot in the remote Kohistan valley on Monday blocked the Dir-Kohistan road for traffic to protest the non-payment of royalty.

The protesters set the coming Friday as deadline to administration to pay them royalty or else they would go for an extreme step to get their rights.Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Nisar, Ameer Muhammad, Fida Muhammad, Ghulam Rasul and others alleged that the district administration had given royalty to underserving people.

They said that the Home Department had issued directives that royalty should not be given to the former elders of Kalkot but distributed among the owners through tehsildar.The protesters leaders said that the district administration violated the Home Department’s directives and gave royalty to people not entitled for the same.

They said they had taken up the matter of unlawful act of the district administration with the chief minister who had issued directives to the director of Anti-Corruption Establishment to look into the case.

0



0







Kohistanis block road was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176441-Kohistanis-block-road/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kohistanis block road" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176441-Kohistanis-block-road.