ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar has remarked that petitions seeking adjournment of cases will not be heard in the Supreme Court (SC).

He gave these remarks while presiding over a three-member bench of the SC during the course of hearing of a land scandal case here on Monday. The learned judges expressed their displeasure over the plea filed by a party seeking adjournment of the hearing of the case.

Justice Ejaz Afza remarked do the judges come to court to put off cases. Justice Dost Muhammad Khan remarked judges study the files of cases till late night before coming to the court. On the other hand, when they reach the court they come to know that the counsel will not appear.

If any counsel is not to appear, the court should be informed in advance, he said. Judges can focus their attention on other cases if the court is informed in advance, he said. The CJP remarked the apex court is not for the purpose of hearing the petitions seeking adjournment of cases.

“We also suffer from cough, cold and flu. The counsel should appear rather than seeking adjournments on petty things. The court staff has to work a lot to fix a case for hearing. Therefore, please don’t file petitions for adjournment of the cases,” he observed.

