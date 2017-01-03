LAHORE: Another electricity breakdown rendered almost the entire country without power for hours as a lethal combination of pollution and fog once again led to tripping of key transmission lines and a main thermal power plant.

The 500-KV Guddu-Dadu transmission line tripped due to foggy conditions on Monday, leaving central and southern parts of the country in darkness for up to 16 hours, while the power managers were left with no option but to suspend supply to remaining cities and rural areas with intervals in a bid to stabilise the shabby transmission and distribution network.

Owing to additional reduction of around 2,000MW of electricity supply, unplanned power cuts of two to three hours in cities and eight to 16 hours in rural areas by the Regional Control Center (RCC) made the life bad. According to an estimate, the total shortfall due to technical fault rose to 5,000MW.

A spokesman of the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco) said that unscheduled suspension in power supply throughout the day on Monday was done by the RCC management and power utility had nothing to do with that.

Another official said Lesco was carrying out loadshedding according to its load management schedule. He said the RCC was responsible for the forced loadshedding as efforts were being made to ensure that the system didn’t totally collapse.

On the other hand, according to the Ministry of Water and Power, the power breakdown technically bifurcated the national grid into two, affecting power supply from Karachi to Peshawar, a first such occurrence on the very beginning of the New Year.

Transmission line networks spanning from Dadu to Karachi and from Shikarpur to Peshawar were independently being managed to restore electricity supply gradually, an official said. The power supply situation aggravated further following subsequent shutting down of the Guddu Thermal Plant.

According to official version, 1,700MW of electricity was disconnected from the national grid amid cascading effect tripping. The official claimed that power supply to all areas had been restored by 8pm. Meanwhile, an official of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) said that staff of the public sector company managed to restore the power supply through its network by the evening. Meanwhile, the nationwide outages made life in several cities of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan miserable.

0



0







Major parts of country without power after breakdown was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176434-Major-parts-of-country-without-power-after-breakdown/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Major parts of country without power after breakdown" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176434-Major-parts-of-country-without-power-after-breakdown.