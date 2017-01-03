Hindu couples may access courts for divorce

Senate body passes ‘The Hindu Marriage Bill 2016’, barring marriage of Hindus under 18

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, the Senate Committee on Human Rights on Monday passed ‘The Hindu Marriage Bill 2016’, which bars marriage of Hindu couples below the age of 18 and allows them to contact courts for the sake of divorce. The National Assembly (NA) has already adopted the piece of legislation. The panel also called for implementation of the Justice Faez Isa report on Quetta carnage.

The Human Rights Committee, which met here under the chairpersonship of MQM Senator Nasreen Jalil, was attended by senators Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini of BNP-Mengal, Sitara Ayaz of ANP, PPP’s Aitzaz Ahsan, Mufti Abdul Sattar of JUI-N, Nisar Muhammad of PML-N, Dr Ashok Kumar of NP. Besides some Hindu MNAs and Senators including Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Dr Ashok Kumar, Dr Darshan and Sanjay Perwani also attended as special invitees.

The meeting expressed grave concern over the impunity with which some banned militant organisations continued to operate across Pakistan and demanding zero tolerance for the banned organizations, called for implementation in letter and spirit of the Justice Faez Isa report on the Quetta carnage. The panel will seek clarification from the government on the Jaish-e-Muhammad issue.

Taking up the issue of protection to some banned outfits Senator Farhatullah Babar of PPP questioned the rationale behind protecting the Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Maualna Masood Azhar from sanctions by the UN.

He said that the Chinese government would not have stepped in to protect the Jaish unless the Government of Pakistan had so asked. “We need to know why an outfit that is banned in Pakistan as a militant organization should be protected from sanctions by the UN. The government should come out clean on it,” he emphasised.

Babar contended, “This dichotomy and ambivalence raised serious questions about what we say and do”. The committee then decided to ask for a clarification from the government on the issue.

The committee expressed surprise over the response of the Interior Ministry to the question as to why Nacta's Board of Governors had not met even once during the past two years. In reply to a question about Nacta’s board meetings not being held, the interior minister had said that the question be asked from the prime minister and not from him.

He said that the issue had been partially addressed through the Nacta amendment bill that was passed by the Senate Committee on Interior in May last year but there was no further progress on it.

The committee directed the interior ministry to pursue the Nacta Amendment Bill to address the issue. The chairman National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) informed the committee that a central character behind the recent attack on the Ahmadis’ worship place in Dulmial in Chakwal was a Canadian of Pakistani origin, who was still at large. He revealed that the NCHR had already written a letter to the Canadian High Commission in Islamabad about the involvement of a Canadian national in the incident.

The committee asked for the resettlement of those who have left their homes and also compensation to the victims. Under 'any other agenda item', Senator Babar said that the space for workers and labour to form unions was shrinking by the day and today more than 90 percent of workers had no right to form unions.

He called for it to be taken up as a separate agenda item in the next meeting. The panel decided to take up the issue of labour rights and formation of unions by them in the next meeting to which the representatives of labour will also be invited. The committee also decided to take up the issue of nonpayment of stipend and training costs to service providers for the Waseela-e-Rozgar programme of BISP.

