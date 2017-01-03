PARIS: Vandals in France torched 945 parked cars over New Year's Eve in an arson rampage that has become a sinister annual "tradition" and amid a row over whether the government had sought to play down the figures, reported foreign media.

According to the French interior ministry, a total of 945 amounted to a 17 per cent rise compared to last year. Despite this, New Year's Eve "went off without any major incident", the interior ministry insisted in a statement, adding that there were only "a few troubles with public order".

In fact, police arrested 454 people over the night, 301 of whom were taken into custody. On Sunday, the ministry had chosen to release a much lower figure of 650 cars torched, as this only indicated the number of vehicles "set on fire" and not those engulfed in the ensuing flames. But the lower figure prompted the far-Right Front National to denounce what it called the government's "extremely hazy security record".

"The new interior minister Bruno Le Roux…(initially) didn't communicate the number of vehicles burned and considers that the number of cars directly set on fire to be 'contained' while even this constitutes a significant rise of 8 per cent," the FN said in a statement.

0



0







945 cars burnt in France on New Year eve was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176427-945-cars-burnt-in-France-on-New-Year-eve/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "945 cars burnt in France on New Year eve" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176427-945-cars-burnt-in-France-on-New-Year-eve.