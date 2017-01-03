ISLAMABAD: A formal ceremony to mark the divestment deal between Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and the Chinese consortium will be held on January 20 in Karachi. Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar will be the chief guest.

The occasion will witness the ceremonial signing of the Share Purchase Agreement between the parties. The Chinese consortium which comprises of China Financial Futures Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and inculdes Habib Bank Limited and Pak China Investment Company is acquiring 40% strategic stake of the Exchange as anchor investor.

The ceremony will be attended by top level foreign dignitaries including Chief Executive Officer of China Futures Exchange, Executive Vice Presidents of Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, other senior officials of these exchanges, notable local industry leaders and representatives of financial sector etc.

Under the divestment deal, PSX is selling strategic shares to the Chinese Consortium as an anchor investor against a consideration of US$85.6 million. It is expected that divestment of shares of PSX will benefit investors as well as the Exchange through diverse product offering, high-class international technology, international experience of anchor investor etc. The divestment deal will also enhance possibilities for enhancing PSX outreach in Pakistan and may also open a gateway to cross border trading for Pakistani capital market and investors. The local financial institutions will benefit PSX through their large branch networks, excellence in corporate governance and knowledge of local market and its laws.

0



0







PSX, Chinese consortium to ink share divestment deal on 20th was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176426-PSX-Chinese-consortium-to-ink-share-divestment-deal-on-20th/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PSX, Chinese consortium to ink share divestment deal on 20th" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176426-PSX-Chinese-consortium-to-ink-share-divestment-deal-on-20th.