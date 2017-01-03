SUKKUR: The year 2016 was as miserable for the people of Thar as the preceding year. There was no relief from starvation, and 65 people committed suicide because of unavailability of food.

Apart from starvation, the people also suffered from infectious diseases. The menace of dengue fever also took its toll. As many as 311 cases of dengue were reported in Thar last year. Over 200 children died at different hospitals. The cause of those deaths were said to be some infectious diseases.

There was to be a Thar Development Authority to address the problems of the people of Thar, but the bill concerning the authority is yet to be passed by the Sindh Assembly. The people of Thar said that the Thar coal resettlement policy had become a victim of politics, and they wondered what would become of it in 2017.

They said that owing to the absence of the bill, the people of Thar were being deprived of the compensation they were supposed to get on account of their lands having been taken by the coalmining companies.

