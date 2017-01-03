Centre failed to fulfill responsibilities on NAP: Sindh govt

Sindh Apex Committee meeting

Meeting decides to speed up Karachi operation; Chandio says banned organisations holding public meetings with support of Federation; PML-N leaders say Sindh govt should not pass on the buck to others

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the seriousness of his government to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) in true letter and spirit is evident from the fact that he is chairing the 19th meeting of the Apex Committee on the first working day of the new year but it is the federal government that has failed to implement some important portions of the plan.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Apex Committee here at the CM House on Monday. The meeting was attended by Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro, Corps Commander Karachi Lt General Shahid Baig Mirza, CM's advisers Maula Bux Chandio, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, IG Sindh AD Khowaja, Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi, Adl IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Prosecutor General Shahadat Awan, heads of provincial agencies and others. It should be mentioned here that the IG of Sindh Police AD Khowaja attended the Apex Committee meeting after remaining on leave for around 13 days while news was rife that a new IG would be posted in Sindh.

The chief minister, brushing aside the impression of slowing down the targeted operation being conducted in Karachi, said that he was expanding the scope of the operation to some other menacing crimes such as street crimes, illegal activities by the drug mafia, land mafia and others. “We are holding the 19th Apex Committee meeting today, which speaks loud about our commitment but I am sorry to say the federal government has failed to implement some important clauses of the National Action Plan,” he said. “NAP calls for banning glorification of terrorists but it is going on in the media; there should have been a crackdown against banned outfits but they (the banned outfits) are openly holding meetings and the policy is not clear; the NAP also calls for repatriation of illegal immigrants but no tangible progress has been made so far and NACTA (National Counter Terrorism Authority) had to be made functional but this has not been done so far.”

Sindh Home Secretary Shakeel Mangnejo, briefing the meeting, said in 2014, an international organisation had placed Karachi in its 'Crime and Safety Index’ at the number six spot but now it had come down to number 31. On this, the chief minister said the credit goes to this forum which plans, executes and supports targeted operations and has crushed terrorists, target killers, extortionists and kidnappers. “Today is the first day of new year 2017 and I have convened this meeting deliberately to give a message to the people of this megapolis that the PPP government was starting the year by maintaining law and order and making further planning to make peace in the city sustainable”.

Provincial home secretary said that the anti-terrorism courts in the province had decided 149 cases in December 2016 and convicted 34 criminals. The Sindh government has requested the Ministry of Interior to include 94 Madaris in the First Schedule (which means to ban them) while seven more people were included in the 4th Schedule in December alone. There were 581 persons, who had already been included in the Fourth Schedule.

The National Action Plan deals with 20 points, of them 11 pertain to the provincial government. The Sindh government convened 18 Apex Committee meetings to implement the NAP.

The home secretary said that 16 condemned prisoners had been executed since the start of NAP, 13 others had been awarded death sentences by military courts but none of them had been executed so far. He added that the appeals of seven convicted had been rejected and their second appeals were pending. Six appeals are pending with the high court and one with the Supreme Court. The appeals of the remaining six are pending with the GHQ.

The Sindh government has recommended 105 terrorism cases to the Ministry of Interior, only 29 were cleared and sent onwards to military courts for trial. The government has taken serious measures for choking financing for terrorists and terrorist organisations. The collection of Fitrana and hides by force were banned. Audits have been initiated by the Social Welfare Department. Seven cases have been registered for financing terrorism and 11 accused had been arrested.

The meeting was informed that the Counter Terrorism Force (CTD) has been established with 2,000 personnel and so far 700 have been recruited for the force. The CTD has been provided 3G and 4G mobile phone locators, is going to have access to the NADRA database, set up anti-terrorism financing unit, going to establish explosive lab and a canine unit was also being set up.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress of legislation, which includes passage of certain bills such as the Hindu Marriage Act, Forced Conversion Bill, whereas draft of bill on forced marriages has been prepared and scheme to install surveillance cameras at religious places of minorities have been approved with the amount of Rs400 million.

The meeting was told that there were 10,033 Madaris in the province. Of them, 7,724 madaris in the province were functional with an enrolment of 547,695 students, including 818 foreigners.

Giving the progress made by the Rangers, the Apex Committee was told that since September 2013, Rangers conducted 8,849 combing operations and handed over 6,892 criminals to the police. The Rangers arrested 1,493 terrorists, 975 target killers, 440 extortionists, 116 kidnappers, while 151 hostages were recovered, while 10,560 weapons and 620,783 ammunition rounds were also recovered by the paramilitary force.

The meeting pointed out that there was a substantial increase in street crimes. On this, the chief minister directed the IG police to take necessary measures to stop the street crimes. He approved vigorous operation against street criminals, drug mafia and land mafia.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed his Adviser on Law Murtaza Wahab and Prosecutor General Shahadat Awan to suggest amendments in law if the cases of street crimes could be sent to ATCs. “I am committed with the people of Karachi to make this city free of street crimes,” he said and categorically said he would not listen to any excuses. “ I want result, mean results,” he said.

The corps commander, Karachi, assured the Apex Committee that he would support the combing operation and provide necessary support to train the newly-recruited police force. He also assured to support the police to establish a canine unit.

He also said that he was working with the DHA to get land for a forensic lab. “The Pakistan Army is ready to extend full support whatever the police, the government and the people of Karachi need,” he said.

The chief minister, concluding the meeting, thanked everyone for their valuable input and directed the police and Rangers to sit together and plan an operation against the drug mafia and street criminals and present its report in the next meeting which would be held after one month.

Agencies add: Sindh Adviser on Information Maula Bakhsh Chandio while briefing the media here on Monday after the meeting of the Apex Committee said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and the impression of confrontation between institutions had been removed. He said there was an agreement that all institutions will cooperate for peace and order in Karachi and other cities in Sindh.

He said the Apex Committee decided to speed up action against street crimes and a decision was also taken about the tenure of deployment of Rangers in Karachi and Sindh. Chandio blamed that whatever weaknesses were being witnessed were due to the federal government, which was not fulfilling its responsibilities.

The Sindh adviser took the Federation head on, stating that it has no clear policy on banned organisations, religious institutions and arms smuggling. He said the banned organisations are holding public meetings with the support of the Federation. He said the federal government had not done much for seminary reforms in the province.

During the meeting, 62 banned organisations were added to the First Schedule. A petition asking for 94 seminaries to be added to the First Schedule was submitted to the interior ministry, a statement released after the meeting said. Over 92,646 Afghans were registered in Sindh, the statement added.

He said the Rangers and police had recovered huge caches of weapons in Karachi and pointed out that these were coming from other areas as they are not produced in Sindh. He said in this case, the Federation has no clear policy.

Chandio remarked that the federal government was feeling relaxed after the retirement of General Raheel Sharif as there was no pressure on it for the implementation of NAP.

While rejecting the criticism of Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Maula Bakhsh Chandio on the Federation regarding the National Action Plan (NAP) and other matters, PML-N leaders Mushahidullah Khan and Talal Chaudhry said that the useless leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) want to put their responsibilities on others' shoulders. Chandio has gone out of the way while making comments after the Apex Committee session. Karachi was being provided peace and water by the Federation. The Sindh government should be grateful to the Federation for doing their job, but their concerns are largely divided between Dr Asim, Ayyan Ali and Anwer Majeed. This is the reason why PPP was not able to deliver in Sindh. After the 18th Apex Committee session chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Maula Bakhsh Chandio said that the Federation was not fulfilling its responsibilities when it came to the National Action Plan and the Karachi operation. Chandio further went on to claim that the loopholes in the system were the fault of the Federation only.

While commenting on the stance of Chandio, PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan said that everything in the National Action Plan, except for a few points, were the responsibility of the provincial governments. Khan further said that pointing fingers at the Federation would not free the PPP government of its responsibilities. Adding, Khan said that the condition of Sindh -- from Larkana to Karachi -- was in front of everyone. He raised a question by asking: Were Faryal Talpur and PPP’s elected chief minister not meeting the notorious terrorist Uzair Baloch? He said that they met terrorists and the apex court said that it was your military wing. He then said that when they collect the extortion money and get people kidnapped for ransom, then it is said that these are the things of past.

Supporting Khan’s arguments, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said that Chandio had gone out of the way while making comments after the Apex Committee session and that Karachi was being provided peace and water by the Federation. Chauhdry said that the Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was straightforward because of which the PPP had developed animosity against him. He further said that Karachi’s peace was being restored by the Federation, including basic amenities like water, green bus, motorway and various other projects.

