Court strikes down LDA’s policy of imposing penalty

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has struck down Lahore Development Authority policy of imposing penalty/surcharge on citizens for non-construction on LDA regulated plots.

Justice Shahid Karim struck down the policy issuing an order on a petition moved by a company challenging a notice of the LDA for recovery of surcharge for not carrying out construction on a plot. In his verdict, Justice Karim ruled that the LDA Act 1975 provides no power to LDA to make such impositions which made it unlawful and ultra vires of the act and even otherwise, the policy was nothing more than instructions by the provincial government to LDA, which even otherwise did not have binding effect.

Barrister Ahmad Qayum argued on behalf of the petitioner that impugned notice issued by the LDA was illegal and the authority was not empowered to charge the same. He argued that the same was contrary to the fundamental rights of his client who could not be charged penalty or surcharge for not constructing on what was his own land. The counsel said as to why the LDA should be paid if a citizen chose not to construct or was unable to construct on his/her land. Allowing the petition, the judge not only set aside the impugned notice of the surcharge recovery but also struck down the policy under which it was charged.

