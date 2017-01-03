Rejection of summary for payment of withheld salary

Islamabad: The daily-wage teachers working at the Federal Directorate of Education schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory have threatened the boycott of duty yet again at the rejection of a summary by the finance division for payment of withheld salary.

These staff members of schools haven't been paid Rs14,000 salary for three months. Daily wagers draw Rs14,000 salary every month but they’d been denied salary for five months.

Daily-wage teachers said having boycotted duty for many weeks, they'd resumed duty in October last year only after the relevant CADD minister assured them of the early dues payment, regular salary payment and regular jobs, but the promise remained unfulfilled so far. They said they're distressed by financial problems caused by non-payment of salary.

A member of the Young Teachers Association said the finance division had rejected the CADD summary for approval of funds for payment of salary to FDE daily-wage teachers. He said the association had planned to give a call for daily wagers going on strike once again if the salary issue wasn't resolved within a week.

Employed by the FDE for around eight years, the daily-wage teachers of the FDE schools and colleges have long been demanding either posting to the vacant positions and creation of new posts for the rest, increase in the monthly salary of daily-wage teachers from current Rs13,000 to Rs30,000 in line with their contemporaries in Punjab and that of non-teaching staff members reasonably, or offering of job contract to daily wagers without the condition of selection on open merit and once that contract expires, permanent joining be given to their respective posts.

0



0







Daily-wage teachers threaten to boycott duty again was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176410-Daily-wage-teachers-threaten-to-boycott-duty-again/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Daily-wage teachers threaten to boycott duty again" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176410-Daily-wage-teachers-threaten-to-boycott-duty-again.