KANDHKOT/SHEIKHUPURA/GUJRAT: At least 17 persons were killed and over 50 others injured as a result of different road accidents in the Punjab and Sindh on Monday due to dense fog.

Seven people were killed and 31 others were wounded when four vehicles collided at a toll plaza near Kandhkot tehsil of Kashmor in the early hours of Monday. Two passenger coaches collided head-on at the toll plaza near Kandhkot and then a car and a truck coming from behind also collided with the coaches, killing seven people.

Rescue teams said that six women were among the dead. At least 20 people were also wounded who were shifted to the Civil Hospital from where six critically wounded persons were referred to the Sheikh Zaid Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan. According to police officials the collision took place because of low visibility due to dense fog near Kandhkot Bypass.

One of the buses that collided was en route from Karachi to DG Khan while the other was going to Karachi from Kohat. Meanwhile, in Faisalabad a tractor trolley overturned in a local neighbourhood amid poor visibility, killing at least two persons.

In another accident at least five people were killed and more than 20 injured when a Sheikhupura-bound van from Khanqah Dogran collided with a car coming from the opposite direction.

Rescue teams shifted injured to Khanqah Dogran and DHQ Sheikhupura for treatment and extinguished the fire after efforts lasting almost for half an hour. Two women and one girl were killed and eight other persons were injured in different accidents in Gujrat. The injured have been shifted to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

