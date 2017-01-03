LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said that setting up the Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority is an important step towards provision of quality medicines and food items to the people of the province.

The CM expressed these views while addressing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat through a video link, which considered the matters relating to the Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority would become fully operational during the current year. Issuing instructions for activating the board of the authority immediately, he said he will preside over the meeting of the board. Shahbaz Sharif directed that the matters regarding construction of the offices of the authority should be finalised and work be started.

He directed that the best international firm should be selected for this purpose in a transparent manner. The chief minister directed that human resource should be selected on merit and special attention should be paid to its training. Shahbaz Sharif said the Punjab government was also establishing state-of-the art drug testing labs in the province and five such labs would start functioning in the province by June 2017.

The meeting was informed that a site had been selected at Tokhar Niaz Baig for the offices of Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority.

