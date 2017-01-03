LAHORE: Baroness Nosheena Mobarik called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Monday and matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said there are strong and deep-rooted relations between Pakistan and Britain. He said Britain had extended invaluable cooperation for the uplift of social sectors in Pakistan, especially Punjab. He said Pakistan is moving towards realisation of the dream of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal. He said Pakistan had shown remarkable performance in different sectors in 2016 and a number of public welfare projects would be completed in 2017.

According to a handout, Shahbaz Sharif said Pakistan had rendered supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism due to which the country is more safe and peaceful than before.

Baroness Nosheena Mobarik said rapid progress made by the Punjab was a proof of extraordinary performance of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. She said she was happy to see the standard, speed and transparency of development projects in the province. She said the Overseas Pakistanis Commission was playing an effective role in the solution of problems of Pakistanis living abroad and the setting up of the commission was a commendable step of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

