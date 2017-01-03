PTI govt stopped from taking action against Amir Muqamâ€™s company

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday stopped the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government from taking action against the construction firm, Amir Muqam and Company, till next order of the court.

The firm is owned by the wife and sons of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam, a former federal minister and presently an Advisor to Prime Minister.A single bench of Justice Syed Afsar Shah issued the restraining order in a writ petition filed by the company through its manager Ziauddin

It was claimed in the petition that the provincial government didn’t release money to the company because of political rivalry. It said the government asked it to continue work or else its licence and contract would be cancelled.

The company claimed it was ready to complete the construction and blacktopping of Manglawar-Malam Jabba Road in Swat, but the government should first release the outstanding amount.It said the government first released the company’s legitimate payable outstanding amount of Rs19,95,88,365 but later it didn’t make the payment.During the course of hearing, Shaiber Khan and Tariq Afridi appeared for the petitioner.

They submitted before the bench that the company participated in the competitive bidding for construction and blacktopping of Manglawar-Malam Jabba Road and the contract was awarded to the petitioner.The counsels submitted that the stipulated period for completion of work was 24 months as the work started from August 18, 2015 and was supposed to be completed by August 18, 2017.

They argued that the petitioner executed the work as per the specifications of the drawings and design on January 7, 2016.The petitioner’s company, they argued, through three covering letters on March 12, 2016 submitted interim payment certificates amounting to Rs23, 24,97, 310 to the supervisory consultants for approval and onward submission to the respondents for release of amount.

The lawyers informed the bench that the company approached the respondents, including the provincial government through secretary Communication & Works, Chief Engineer (North), Superintending Engineer Swat Circle, Executive Engineer and sub-divisional officer Highway Sub-Division Saidu Sharif, but the matter was delayed on one or the other pretext.It was claimed in the petition that as per interim payment certificates, the total certified work done amounted to Rs22, 97,56, 740 out of which the respondents have released Rs3,01, 68, 365 and the legitimate outstanding amount was Rs19,95, 88, 376 that has not been released due to political reasons.

“While obeying the illegal order of the provincial government, the Executive Engineer of Highway Division C &W Department in Swat asked the resident engineer of ABM Consultants through a letter to direct the petitioner to resume the work and decided to release Rs200 million for blacktopping of the 12 kilometres long road.

However, it said that due to the provincial government’s malafide intention, it released Rs109 million instead of Rs200 million to the department for blacktopping the road.

It was stated that the petitioner through different letters in 2015 apprised the respondents to direct the concerned departments for removal, relocation of water supply lines, electric poles, PTCL cables/lines as they caused operational hindrances but the respondents with malafide intention didn’t take any step so that the petitioner is unable to execute the remaining work and is deprived of the outstanding amount.

The court was prayed to direct the respondents not to obey the illegal orders of the provincial government to withhold the outstanding amount of the company.The petitioner prayed the court to restrain the respondents from compelling the petitioner to execute the remaining work without paying the outstanding amount to the company.The court fixed January 11 for the next hearing in the case.

