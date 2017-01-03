BERLIN: German prosecutors have indicted a Pakistani man on charges of spying for an Iranian intelligence agency, reported foreign media.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that the 31-year-old, identified only as Syed Mustufa H due to German privacy rules, was in contact with the unnamed spy agency since 2011. In a statement, prosecutors said the man began spying on the former head of a group that promotes German-Israeli relations by July 2015 at the latest.

He is alleged to have received money in return for passing on information obtained about the ex-head of the German-Israeli Society. The suspect faces up to five years imprisonment if convicted of espionage.

0



0







Germany indicts Pakistani man over spying for Iran was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176399-Germany-indicts-Pakistani-man-over-spying-for-Iran/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Germany indicts Pakistani man over spying for Iran" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176399-Germany-indicts-Pakistani-man-over-spying-for-Iran.