LAHORE: A delegation of China Shandong International Economic & Technical Cooperation Group called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, here on Monday.

The group expressed keen interest in cooperation in water sector and Saaf Pani programme in the province. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor had given a new dimension to the existing relations between the two countries.

He said the Punjab government had evolved a big programme of supply of potable water to the masses and cooperation of the Chinese company in this public welfare project would be welcomed. He said that due to CPEC, different companies of China and other countries were showing interest in investment in different sectors in Punjab. He said the project was an important step towards meeting a basic need of the citizens.

The Chinese delegation expressed its readiness for cooperation with the Punjab government and water sector and Saaf Pani programme.

