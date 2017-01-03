ISTANBUL: Turkish police have reportedly arrested eight people on Monday in connection with the gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people on New Year’s Eve, as Islamic State claimed responsibility for the atrocity.The gunman, who escaped after the attack and who is believed to be from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan, was not among the eight detained by anti-terrorism squads, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The Turkish military said it had carried out raids against ISIS in Syria in response to the attack. Turkish jets struck eight targets, and tanks and artillery fired on 103 targets near al-Bab, killing 22 fighters, the Turkish chief of general staff’s office told Anadolu.

The attack on the Reina nightclub in Turkey’s largest city on Saturday night killed partygoers from 12 different countries. The gunman killed a police officer and another person to enter the club, and reportedly fired 180 bullets during the seven-minute attack. Sixty-nine people were injured.

An ISIS statement said the gunman had “struck one of the most famous nightclubs where the Christians celebrate their apostate holiday” and described Turkey as a “protector of the cross”. This is the first time that IS has issued a clear and undisputed claim for an attack inside Turkey. But it has in the past claimed individual assassinations of Syrian anti-jihadist activists in the south of the country.

Moreover, Turkish officials have accused it of carrying out a string of attacks in Istanbul and elsewhere which were never claimed by the extremist group from the summer of 2015.Turkish media reports said police had established similarities with a suicide bomb and gun attack at Istanbul’s Atatürk airport in June and were investigating whether the same Isis cell could have carried out both atrocities.

Turkey’s interior ministry said on Monday that 147 people had been detained in the past week over suspected ties to ISIS and 25 had been put under formal arrest.

Witnesses to the nightclub attack described scenes of chaos as revellers attempted to flee. Some threw themselves into the waters of the Bosphorus to escape the gunfire.

Nearly two-thirds of the dead at the club, which is frequented by local celebrities, were foreigners. Anadolu, citing unidentified Turkish justice ministry officials, said 38 of the 39 had been identified.It said 11 of those killed were Turkish nationals and one was a Turkish-Belgian dual citizen. Seven victims were from Saudi Arabia; there were three each from Lebanon and Iraq; two each from Tunisia, India, Morocco and Jordan, and one each from Kuwait, Canada, Israel, Syria and Russia.

The German foreign ministry said on Monday that two residents of Bavaria, one a Turkish national and one a dual Turkish-German citizen, had died in the attack.

It remains unclear how the attacker managed to escape from the club, which is just across the street from a police station. One report suggested he had abandoned his weapon and mingled with the crowd outside, pretending to be an injured civilian. The prime minister, Binali Y ld r m, said the attacker left a gun at the scene and escaped by “taking advantage of the chaos”.

