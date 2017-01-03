BANGKOK: A minivan and a pickup truck both packed with passengers collided in eastern Thailand on Monday, killing 25 people in a harrowing reminder of the country´s notoriously dangerous roads.

Police said the minivan driver lost control and ploughed through a central reservation into oncoming traffic in the eastern province of Chonburi. Both vehicles burst into flames.

"Twenty-five people were killed in the road accident," Police Lieutenant Colonel Wiroj Jamjamras at Ban Bueng provincial police station told AFP, adding two toddlers were among the dead.

"The victims were killed by fire or the impact," he added.

Wiroj said 15 people were inside the minivan while 12 passengers were packed into the pickup truck.

Two were injured but are expected to survive, he added. Footage broadcast on Channel 3 showed firefighters tackling the burning, twisted wreckage of the two vehicles.

0



0







Thai road smash kills 25 was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176385-Thai-road-smash-kills-25/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Thai road smash kills 25" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176385-Thai-road-smash-kills-25.