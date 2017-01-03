YANGON: Myanmar said on Monday it has detained several police officers over a video shot by a fellow policeman that shows them beating Rohingya civilians, a rare admission of abuse against the Muslim minority.

Tens of thousands of people from the persecuted ethnic group -- loathed by many of Myanmar´s Buddhist majority -- have fled a military operation in Rakhine state, launched after attacks on police posts in October.

Neighbouring Bangladesh says some 50,000 Rohingya have crossed its border over the past two months. Many have brought harrowing accounts of rape, murder and arson at the hands of Myanmar´s army or police.

Dozens of videos have emerged apparently showing abuses against Rohingya, but this is the first time the government has said it will take action over them.

The refugees´ stories have raised global alarm and galvanised protests against Myanmar´s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been accused of not doing enough to help the Rohingya.

Her government has said troops are hunting militants behind the deadly raids on police border posts, denying claims of atrocities with a flurry of public statements.

However on Monday authorities pledged to take action "against police who allegedly beat villagers during area clearance operations on 5 November in Kotankauk village".

Suu Kyi´s office named four officers involved in the operation including constable Zaw Myo Htike, who looks nonchalantly into the camera smoking as he records the video.

