RIO DE JANEIRO: At least 60 people were killed in a prison riot in Brazil´s Amazon region when fighting broke out between rival gangs, an official said on Monday.

The riot happened on Sunday at a prison in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, said the head of the state´s prisons administration, Pedro Florencio.

"There are 60 dead so far," he told journalists. Riots are common in Brazil´s overcrowded and underfunded prisons.

Some 622,000 people were imprisoned in Brazil as of the end of 2014, according to a justice ministry report. Most of them are black males. That makes it the world´s fourth-largest prison population, the report said, after the United States, China and Russia.

Human rights groups have long complained about the conditions in Brazilian prisons. On October 18, deadly riots broke out at three separate prisons blamed on fighting between members of the country´s two largest gangs.

During that episode, rioting inmates took visitors hostage, beheaded rivals and burned others alive, authorities said.

The prison was built for 454 inmates, but it is thought to have held almost 600. Latest available figures dating back to October suggest there were 585 prisoners in the jail back then. Fights between rival gangs often result in dozens of inmates being killed and sometimes dismembered.

The gang members behind the deadly riots are often from violent inner-city areas of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo who have been transferred to prisons in remote states in order to break up the gangs. However, the number of deadly riots in these states would seem to indicate that this strategy has not worked out according to plan, correspondents say.

