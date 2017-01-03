BAGHDAD: A suicide car bomb attack in a densely-populated neighbourhood of Baghdad on Monday killed at least 32 people and left dozens wounded, police and hospital officials said.

Many of the victims were daily labourers waiting for jobs at an intersection in Sadr City in the northeast of the capital that has been repeatedly targeted.

Pictures posted on social media shortly after the explosion showed a huge plume of black smoke billowing into the sky and seriously injured people being evacuated.

According to a police colonel, at least 32 people were killed and 61 wounded in the blast, the second major attack in Baghdad in three days.

At least 27 people were killed by twin explosions in a busy market area in central Baghdad on Saturday, in what was the deadliest such attack in the Iraqi capital in two months.

There was no immediate claim for Monday´s suicide blast but the Islamic State militants group has claimed all such attacks recently, including the double bombing on New Year´s Eve.

The caliphate IS proclaimed in 2014 is shrinking steadily and jihadist fighters are defending Mosul, their last major urban stronghold in Iraq.

Observers have voiced fears that the group, once it definitively loses its status as a land-holding force, could increasingly revert to targeting civilians in Iraq´s cities.

ISIS regularly targets civilian areas of the Iraqi capital, even after losing most of the northern and western territory it seized in 2014. US-backed Iraqi forces are fighting to drive ISIS out of the northern city of Mosul, the group’s last major stronghold in the country, but they are facing fierce resistance.

"The terrorists will attempt to attack civilians in order to make up for their losses, but we assure the Iraqi people and the world that we are able to end terrorism and shorten its life,” the Iraqi prime minister, Haider al-Abadi, told reporters after meeting with visiting French president, François Hollande.

Hollande, whose country has faced a series of militant attacks in the past two years, said French soldiers serving in a US-led coalition against Isis in Iraq were preventing more mass killings at home.

The latest attacks come after three bombs killed 29 people across the capital on Saturday, and an attack near the southern city of Najaf on Sunday left seven policemen dead.

