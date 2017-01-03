-
Daughter of South Korea's 'Rasputin' arrested in Denmark
January 03, 2017
SEOUL: The daughter of Choi Soon-Sil, the woman at the centre of a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea´s President, has been arrested in Denmark after months in hiding, Seoul prosecutors said on Monday.
Chung Yoo-Ra, the 20-year-old daughter of the woman dubbed South Korea´s "Rasputin", is one of the figures in the influence-peddling scandal that sparked massive street protests demanding the removal of President Park Geun-Hye.
Danish police arrested Chung on Sunday night for overstaying her visa, Korean prosecutors said, adding they were in talks with authorities there to have her deported to Seoul.
Chung was arrested in the northern town of Aalborg after a tip-off from a Korean journalist, Danish police said in a statement on Monday.