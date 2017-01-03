DUBAI: Rod Tucker of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires is officiating in his 50th Test as an on-field umpire in the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Cape Town.

Tucker, who became the 13th umpire to reach a half-century of Tests, was presented with a commemorative medal by Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani on behalf of the ICC.

CSA Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat presented him with a special frame.

Tucker, a left-handed batsman who aggregated 5076 runs in 103 first-class matches in Australia from 1986 to 1999 and bagged 123 wickets with his medium-pace bowling, started officiating in international matches in 2009.

