Tucker completes fifty Tests as on-field umpire
January 03, 2017
DUBAI: Rod Tucker of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires is officiating in his 50th Test as an on-field umpire in the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Cape Town.
Tucker, who became the 13th umpire to reach a half-century of Tests, was presented with a commemorative medal by Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani on behalf of the ICC.
CSA Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat presented him with a special frame.
Tucker, a left-handed batsman who aggregated 5076 runs in 103 first-class matches in Australia from 1986 to 1999 and bagged 123 wickets with his medium-pace bowling, started officiating in international matches in 2009.