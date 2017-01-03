KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Monday said that it would be a great achievement of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) if West Indies toured Pakistan for a couple of T20 Internationals which the Board plans this year at Lahore.

“I think it would be a great step if they came here for a series. The people want cricket,” Afridi told reporters here at National Stadium during the One-day Cup final between Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Monday.

Afridi said that the law and order situation is much better now. “I think the law and order has improved a lot,” he added.

He said that Pakistan had always backed countries like India and Sri Lanka by going there in tough conditions. He said they should help Pakistan in this difficult time.

Pakistan turned into a red zone for foreign cricketers following the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore in March 2009.

In 2015, Zimbabwe toured Lahore for a T20 series which was held peacefully.

To a query, Afridi said that he individually would try to convince players like Chris Gayle and Samuels, saying Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja also should do that.

“Both Wasim and Ramiz have relations with foreign boards and they also should play their role,” added the all-rounder.

Afridi was not happy with the way the final of the One-day Cup was

organsied by the PCB without any proper marketing. “I think the marketing has not been done well. It’s such a big final of the departmental teams but it is not being telecast live. The domestic cricket needs improvement,” Afridi said.

0



0







It would be great if Windies came here: Afridi was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176354-It-would-be-great-if-Windies-came-here-Afridi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "It would be great if Windies came here: Afridi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176354-It-would-be-great-if-Windies-came-here-Afridi.