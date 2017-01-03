SYDNEY: Australia plan to prepare for their Indian Test series in Dubai as team officials seek more control over the state of practice pitches, reports said on Monday.

The tour to face the world’s number one side next month has been tagged the “closest thing to mission impossible” for Australia, who have not won a Test in India since 2004.

The staging camp at Dubai’s state-of-the-art International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy has been devised to help avoid a repeat of Australia’s disastrous 2013 series in India where they lost all four Tests.

“India is not going to be the same everywhere,” Cricket Australia’s high performance general manager Pat Howard told Fairfax Media. “What they can do in Dubai is do a lot of different preparation with different types of pitches.”

