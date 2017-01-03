KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday relieved former Test cricketer Basit Ali of his duties as the head coach of Pakistan women team and junior teams’ selector, the PCB said.

The decision came after the PCB chief Shaharyar Khan held a meeting with Basit and former international Mehmood Hamid here at National Stadium the other day.

Basit had allegedly slapped Hamid during a National One-day Cup game here at the National Stadium a few days ago.

The PCB Board of Governor authorised Shaharyar to meet with both players and hear their accounts.

“The PCB chairman has relieved Basit Ali of his duties in regard to the women cricket team and junior teams,” a PCB press release said on Monday.

“The chairman’s decision came after he had separate meetings with Basit and Mehmood in Karachi following an alleged brawl between the two.

“Although the two had reconciled, Basit admitted to intention of physically harming Hamid,” the release added.

It further said that the chairman accordingly withdrew Basit from the currently sensitive assignments with the women’s and junior teams.

“However, the chairman noted that there would be no ban on Basit’s future coaching assignments with the PCB or other teams,” it added.

Later while talking to a television channel, Shaharyar said that women coaching and junior teams’ affairs were sensitive and that was why Basit had been removed. But he was quick to add that Basit could do other jobs. “He can work with the regional teams, can take any assignment in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and can coach his domestic SNGPL team,” Shaharyar added.

