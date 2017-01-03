Retirement completely out of my mind: Misbah

KARACHI: After briefly toying with the idea of quitting ahead of the dead rubber in Sydney, Misbah-ul-Haq announced on Monday that he was wasn’t even thinking about retirement.

“No, right now, retirement is completely out of my mind,” Misbah told reporters at the SCG ahead of the third and final Test against Australia.

“If I do think about that, then this match here will be very difficult to play. We have to think of this match as the first match of the series and that it is the final also. At the moment, this is how we are thinking. I have forgotten the last four-five Tests we’ve had and now we’re totally focused on this.”

Or as he said later: “2016, gone. Now it is 2017. What is gone, that is gone.”

Misbah has been going through an usual lean patch but the Pakistan captain it seems has regained come of his confidence.

“Honestly speaking, that can happen to anyone, at any stage in your career. Doesn’t mean you left nothing in yourself if you’re playing. You can still come back, still score runs for your team and contribute. There could be a patch and it can come at any stage, whether you are 19, whether you are 20, 30 or 40, because cricket is like that, especially in batting department.

“Sometimes you’re playing well, seeing the ball well, not scoring runs, lack of confidence and suddenly one good innings and you’re back. Playing almost 20 years of cricket, and international cricket for 15-16 years, I can understand that could happen. Whatever I said at the time, that was also true. That doesn’t mean you can’t come back. You can come back still. You work hard. You believe in yourself.”

Above all it must be the drive to prove that this is not one of those Pakistan sides of recent vintage; that this 2-0 is different to at least the past three Pakistan sides to have gone into the final Test of an Australian series with that scoreline. It is worth acknowledging this also isn’t a very good Australian side, not as strong as their predecessors would have faced.

It was also part of what fueled Misbah to react as he did. “That was only because we thought, and I thought, we were a far better team than what happened in Melbourne. The way we played two Test matches. That was all because of that - frustration, disappointment, it was because of that. We truly believe in this team and the players and the team believes in me. That’s why we’ve been so successful in the past.

“I have no doubt in my mind at the moment in terms of whatever I said in that press conference, that was, you could say, frustration and disappointment.

“I think [the team] have recovered from Melbourne. That is something about this team. We have been through this a lot of times but right after that, in the next game we surprise opposition. These guys are mentally tough. At this time they are hurt and we just want to prove that we can do better than that.”

