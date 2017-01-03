Islamabad

DKT Pakistan, under its Dhanak Clinics initiative, hosted a two-day consultative workshop and training on ‘Communication Skills and Linkages Development for Integrated Health Services,’ here the other day.

The workshop was attended by Dr. Said Ali Khan, Director General Health, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Dr. Sahib Gul, Provincial Coordinator MNCH, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa along with 25 District Health Officer and Senior Directors from the health department. DKT was represented by Syed Sadaqat Ali, Chairman of the Executive Committee along with senior management staff.

DKT Pakistan has close to 1,100 Dhanak Health Care Centres across the country in hard-to-reach areas. These areas include districts such as Swat, Malakand, and Haripur, among many others.

The Dhanak Health Care Centres are run by community midwives who are trained women from areas in which the centres are set up. The midwives not only provide information regarding family planning to women and families who come to them but also offer counselling and are trained in childbirth procedures.

“The collaboration between the private and public sectors is a key success factor. The DoH/MNCH/DKT’s model in KPK is a best practice,” M Waraich, CEO of DKT Pakistan stated on the occasion. He thanked Secretary Health, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Abid Majeed for his support in organizing the workshop. Waraich appreciated the suggestions and inputs received from the workshop participants, and stressed that: “We can only meet Family Planning 2020 impact goals by working together.”

The workshop also saw insightful presentations on FP 2020 from Adnan Khan, Director Research and Development Services and Zindani, a master trainer on collaborative communications.

