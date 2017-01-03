Islamabad

Chairman Union Council (UC-1) Raja Sheraz Kiyani has inaugurated a water pipeline in Saidpur Village that has been laid down by the money provided by him due to non-availability of funds by Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC).

The residents of the Saidpur village have been pressing the chairman union council to fulfil his promise of providing clean drinking water but despite repeated reminders he failed to get funds required for this project. When IMC showed no response the union council chairman decided to start work with his own money and ultimately the project has been completed without any support by the government. The 1,540-foot long and 3-inch diameter water pipeline will provide clean drinking water to thousands of residents who have been facing acute shortage of water even in the winter season.

When application for approval of the project was submitted to the mayor office no one raised any objection due to which no difficulty was faced in its execution. Chairman (UC-1) Raja Sheraz Kiyani said he made a promise to the residents during his election campaign that a water pipeline would be laid down to provide clean drinking water in the area especially the Saidpur village. "After struggling for sometime, I decided to use my own money to fulfil my promise because the residents were continuously mounting pressure for provision of clean drinking water. I feel happy that I have served the people with my own money," he said.

