Islamabad

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad on Monday met with new VC University of Punjab Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar and said the varsity under his leadership would further develop in academics and research.

According to a press release Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed welcomed the new vice chancellor and congratulated him on joining country’s one of the leading and oldest institution of higher education as its head.

He offered all possible support for development of the University. The chairman said that over the years HEC has not only considerably increased the budget for research but has also assured that the faculty members and researchers focus on priority areas related to our society and country s economic challenges.

HEC is committed to ensuring equitable access to higher education without any compromise on quality he said. The Vice Chancellor appreciated the promotion of higher education in Pakistan over the last decade and the role played by HEC during these years.

Renowned economist and educationist Dr. Zaffar Mueen Nasar did his Ph.D from Kansas State University in Economics. He has over33 years of experience in research education teaching and education management.

