Islamabad

National Book Foundation (NBF) Readers Club membership campaign is in full swing in major cities of the country and 14,000 book lovers got themselves registered so far.

According to senior official of NBF during the ongoing campaign more than 23,000 readers would be offered memberships across the country. He said that scheme aimed to provide books on discounted rates to readers at its book outlets.

He said that efforts were being made for the promotion of book reading culture in the country. He said the Readers Club was one of the most public oriented book promotional activity attracting readers to buy books of their choice at half price.

Besides promoting reading habit it encourages the overall book industry help increasing literacy rate create reasonable demand for good quality reading material and motivating young generation towards developing reading culture in the society he said.

The membership card bearer would be entitled to purchase books of their choice from approved bookshops mentioned on the list of the NBP. The members will be entitled to purchase books at 50% discounted rate from the bookstalls enlisted on the Panel of the Foundation.

However the NBF shall offer 55% discount to the members at its own outlets. Membership Form can be obtained on payment of Rs10 personally from the In-charge Readers Club at NBF bookshops across the country. Membership form can also be downloaded from NBF s websitewww.nbf.org.pk, he said.

A membership Card will be issued by the club only after completion of all the formalities i.e. A membership card will be issued by the club only after completion of all the formalities i.e. two latest photographs of size 1 x 1 and photocopy of National Identity Card.

