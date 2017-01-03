Islamabad

Islamabad Police have planned to visit various educational institutions of the city with the purpose to inculcate friendly police culture and enhance confidence among the students against certain fears around them.

A team of Islamabad Police in this regard on Monday visited Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3. The visit was made in connection with Police-Public Relation and Cooperation Development programme following the instruction of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin.

SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh led this visit while SHO Aabpara Police Station Inspector Tanveer Abbassi, officials of Special Branch, Traffic, Bomb Disposal Squad, Band Staff, Police Commandos, Rescue-15 and cricket players also attended it.

The police officials paid this visit to educate students about various precautionary and safety tips in case of any emergency like situation.

SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh briefed the students and teachers about routine police affairs and functioning of various wings of police department. The students were informed about various traffic rules and safety tips while driving or moving on roads.

The SP (City) responded to various queries of students about jobs of police and working of police department following which the students hailed efforts of the force towards peace and tranquility in the city.

The basic purpose of this visit was to create as well as promote self-confidence among students by ensuring their own safety and protection in case of any untoward like situation.

The students were told not only to focus on their studies but also keep vigilant eye in their surroundings and inform police or Rescue-15 in case of observing any abandoned luggage of suspect.

The students were also briefed as how to make their homes and vehicles safe. They were also asked to completely scrutinize data of their domestic servants and to employ them after complete investigation.

