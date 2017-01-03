Islamabad

The car of Tariq Butt of ‘The News’ was stolen from Harley Street Rawalpindi on Sunday. The car was lifted five minutes after it was parked in the street where a large number of vehicles had also been parked.

Rescue-15 was informed within five minutes of the theft. A police party of RA Bazaar Police Station reached the spot to do the initial work about the incident. The owner had gone to Harley Street to attend a family function along with several other members of his family.

A case was registered with RA Bazaar Police Station by the Mumtaz Construction Company through Umair Mumtaz. The car was in the name of the company, which is owned by Tariq Butt’s brother. White Corolla car bore registration number CW-027 ICT Islamabad, having chassis number ZRE172R-7002672 and engine number Q303648.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who was informed about the theft, directed the Rawalpindi police to recover the vehicle without any delay. The police chiefs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Attock were also alerted on his direction. The theft was also brought to the notice of Rawalpindi police chief Israr Abbasi, who promised to make every effort to recover the vehicle.

