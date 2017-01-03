Islamabad

A respite from the three-month long dry spell is here. At least this is what the latest weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department suggests.

According to the PMD forecasting officer Muzammil Hussain, the rain will fall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and upper parts of the country in the next 48 hours. "A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Tuesday and thus bringing about rains. That is likely to stay put for the next two to three days," he said.

The weatherman said though mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, rain with snowfall over the hills was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, upper Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.

