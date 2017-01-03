Traffic jams getting on nerves of public

BENAZIR BHUTTO ROAD

Serious patients in ambulances, school-going students, office-goers, young and old particularly ladies stuck up daily in ever-increasing traffic on Benazir Bhutto Road which was continuously getting on nerves of public.

Majority of drivers are facing tension and even high blood pressure when they remain on roads for hours because of traffic jams, but concerned authorities are not taking this issue seriously, leaving the public in the lurch. Establishment of Metro Bus Service (MBS) track, underpasses, service roads and widening of roads have completely failed to ease traffic flow which is increasing day-by-day where motorists have to wait for a long time to reach their destinations.

The motorists face hell like situation here on Murree Road (Benazir Bhutto Road) from Mareer Chowk to Chandni Chowk where long queues of vehicles could be seen round the clock. The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) had sent summery to Punjab government for the construction of another underpass here at Mareer Chowk but it yet to be approved.

It is worth mentioning here that there is a need for two underpasses one at Mareer Chowk and second at Liaquat Bagh so that traffic flow coming to Raja Bazaar could easily move through underpass to go to Chamanzar, Tipu Road, Rawal Road etc.

The motorists who are coming from Mareer Chowk and want to take turn towards Tipu Road have to face difficulties as they have to take U-turn from Liaquat Bagh and again create congestion there. The concerned management of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has closed all crossings from Mareer Chowk to Liaquat Bagh which results in long queues of vehicles coming from Saddar, Kutchery, Raja Bazaar and Arya Mohallah as they get stuck at Liaquat Bagh signals. Majority of motorists who want to take turn towards Tipu Road have to wait for a long time due to closure of turn of Tipu Road. The other 70 per cent traffic, which is coming from other areas also face difficulties on Liaquat Bagh signals, which remain out of order most of the time. Around 30 per cent traffic flow could easily be diverted to Rawal Road but the crossing leading towards Rawal Road have been closed.

“We hoped improvement in traffic flow after construction of Metro Bus Track but we are facing hell like situation on roads every time,” Nazia Butt a working lady told ‘The News’ on Monday. She said that traffic wardens have completely failed to control traffic rush on roads, while motorists particularly motorcyclists are seen openly violating rules for finding out ways to approach their proper destinations.

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) official spokesman, Hafia Muhammad Irfan, when contacted told ‘The News’ that we are anxiously waiting for the approval of PC-2 to start construction work on underpass at Mareer Chowk. He has admitted that public is facing difficulties due to traffic jams on roads round the clock. He said that the underpass at Mareer Chowk is only solution to ease traffic rush. The completion of the project would ease traffic congestion on Murree Road. He said the RDA would soon start work on linking Rahimabad Road with Tipu and Rawal roads which would also ease traffic flow in the area. The project would cost Rs250 million, he claimed.

However, long queues of vehicles were also seen on almost all the roads, including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, Raja Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Rawal Road, Airport Road, Saddar, Transit Camp, Bank Road and Haider Road even on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director (Engineers) Muhammad Akram Soban once again said that they have prepared a presentation to make Murree Road signal free. “We have presented presentation to commissioner for final approval,” he claimed.

Metro Bus Authority (MBA) also directed to ease this increasing traffic burden here on Mareer Chowk to Liaquat Bagh. It had already sent a PC-2 to Punjab government for the establishment of an underpass.

