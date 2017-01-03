LAHORE

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collected Rs 800 million in December 2016 with a highest collection of GST on service in a single month.

The PRA during the first half of the Financial Year 2016-17 has registered an increase of 35 percent in revenue growth as compared to the same period of previous year 2015-16.

The total collection for the first six months in the ongoing finical year stands at approximately Rs 37 billion while in the last year it stood at Rs 27 billion on 31 December, 2015. Thus, an increase of about Rs 10 billion, the overall growth remained at 35 percent registered. December to December (month on month) growth remained at 45 percent.

In the area of withholding tax revenue of Rs 6.475 billion has been collected as compared to Rs 2.833 billion collected in the corresponding period with an increase of 128 percent.

Other sectors also grew substantially such as construction 42 percent, banking 14 percent, franchise 41 percent and telecom 21 percent.

The restaurant sector also grew by 28 percent which underlines the success of Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System RIMS. There has also been an increase of 446 percent in maintenance and cleaning services, 71 percent in beauty parlours, 55 percent in manpower recruitment, 42 percent in consultancy services, 35 percent in transport services. Revenue from telecom sector also grew by 21pc which is a positive sign of recovery given the fact that revenue from this sector suffered a huge set back due to the levy of federal sales tax on the import of machinery and equipment by the telecom industry.

PRA has also succeeded in diversifying its revenue base and telecom services which used to earlier contribute 75 pc of the total revenue receipts are now contributing only 22 percent of the total base.

Punjab Finance Minister Dr Aysha Ghous Pasha chairing the review meeting of the PRA performance on Monday appreciated the performance of the authority. She appreciated the performance and regarded it as helpful in realising the development agenda of the provincial government. The minister announced rewards for the meritorious services of officers and staff of PRA who worked hard to achieve the target.

She assured government all out support to PRA in extending tax coverage to all taxable sectors, recruitment and training, providing infrastructure support.

