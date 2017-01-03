LAHORE

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab helped giving the possession of one Kanal and 16-marla land to a US-based Overseas Pakistani after 30 years of illegal occupation. OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said Wood Bridge, Virginia, US-based Nadeem Malik lodged a complaint with OPC that his cousin Khalil has illegally occupied his land in Rehman Gardens Phase II, Sheikhupura. The OPC referred the issue to the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Sheikhupura, which after continuous and concerned efforts handed over the possession of the property to the original owner. Afzaal Bhatti said Nadeem Malik has thanked the OPC for getting his land back from the grabber. Nadeem Malik said with the help of OPC, he got his property without spending a single penny.

