LAHORE

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Saadia Sohail on Monday submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly regarding the non-functioning of the laboratory set up to check the quality of fish.

In the adjournment motion, Saadia Sohail submitted that according to media reports, despite the lapse of nine years, quality control rules had not been set up by Punjab Fisheries Department due to which the laboratory established at the cost of Rs20 million to check quality of fish was still non-functional. She demanded debate over the issue.

Meanwhile, PPP boycotted the first session of district council against rigging in Rahimyar Khan district. In the district, PPP claimed it had won maximum number of seats in the LG polls but its mandate was hijacked and in protest, the members led by their leader Makhdum Syed Ali Mehmud boycotted the proceedings.

democracy: Former governor of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that we cannot even think of doing unconstitutional and undemocratic act.

In a statement issued on Monday, the former governor said corruption was not the issue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or any other political party, but problem of 20 crore people.

Strengthening the democracy, institutions and parliament is the mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said. Sarwar said all the corrupt people would be apprehended because this war against corruption under leadership of Imran Khan would succeed.

Every demand and act of PTI is in accordance with the democracy and Constitution of Pakistan and all claims against the PTI were the result of conspiracy.

