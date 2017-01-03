LAHORE

Punjab University’s Examinations Department on Monday issued the revised schedule for submission of admission forms for BA/BSc Part-I and II annual examinations 2017.

According to details, for regular candidates, the last date for submission of admission forms with single fee is 10-1-17 (by post) and 17-1-17 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 20-1-17 (by post) and 24-1-17 (by hand).

The candidates eligible to appear in both the parts will submit their admission forms and fee simultaneously as per above schedule while the date of commencement of said exams will be announced later. Meanwhile, the PU Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Urdu Part-II Annual Examination 2016.

Best Teacher: Associate Professor of Zoology Dr Rana Abrar Hussain of University of Education got Best Teacher Award by Higher Education Commission. According to a press release, Dr Abrar has a vast experience in teaching field. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam congratulated Dr Rana Abrar and said that teachers enable students and compliment their lives through educating them in all disciplines with efforts which should be acknowledged.

