LAHORE

Due to its tremendous popularity among the masses, TDCP has increased the number of its “Sightseeing Lahore” Double Decker buses.

The TDCP has so far taken around the city over 74,000 tourists on the two double decker buses around the provincial metropolis.

The three new buses have been imported from China and will be delivered to the TDCP after technical checks in a week’s time.

0



0







Three more double decker buses was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176325-Three-more-double-decker-buses/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Three more double decker buses" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176325-Three-more-double-decker-buses.