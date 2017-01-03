GCU founders’ day exhibition opens

LAHORE

In order to celebrate its 154th Founders’ Day, Government College University Lahore (GCU) on Monday unveiled handmade pencil portraits of some of its eminent luminaries who studied at the oldest seat of higher learning in Pakistan since its foundation on Jan 1, 1864.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the exhibition “Founders’ Day Exhibition” at the university’s Minhas Art Gallery where pencil portraits of 29 luminaries of GCU from different fields have been put on display. The exhibition will remain open till January 31 for Old Ravians and art lovers.

Speaking on the occasion Prof Shah said: “We owe a deep debt of gratitude to a long list of illustrious luminaries of GCU who toiled ceaselessly to bring this great institution to its present position of eminence.” The portraits were pencil sketched by Fine Arts Department in charge Erfan Ullah Babr in a period of six months.

Prof Shah said social progress was inconceivable without progressive and liberal institutions like Government College University Lahore, so they must be protected, strengthened and upgraded to match with the demands of new age.

He lauded the skills and hard work of Erfan Ullah Babr in making these pencil sketches. He remembered that Erfan had last year put on display the pencil portraits of the 25 principals of Government College Lahore. “These portraits reflect the love and affection of the artist with GCU,” the VC said.

Erfan Ullah Babr said GCU was a witness to three centuries and had served as a nourishing stream to hundreds of generations of talented men and women. “So, there is long list of illustrious Ravians even impossible to count. “So I tried to pick at least one from different fields of life for my first exhibition on the topic,” he said. He added he had a plan to compile a book of pencil sketches portraits of almost of all eminent Old Ravians from 1864 to 2016.

The 29 pencil sketches include writer Muhammad Husain Azad, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Urdu dramatist Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj, music composer Khwaja Khurshid Anwar, philanthropist Sir Ganga Ram, Nobel Laureates Dr Abdus Salam and Dr Har Gobind Khorana, jurist Muhammad Rustam Kayani, Nishan-e-Haider and Sitara-e-Jurat Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, actor Dharam Dev Anand, historian Prof H L O Garret, fine arts teacher Prof Aslam Minhas and first foreign minister of Pakistan Sir Chaudhry Muhammad Zafarullah Khan. Earlier, a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with GCU Founders Day was held, which was attended by all academic and administrative heads.

Tevta: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has distributed Rs400 million interest-free loan to 6,710 Tevta pass-outs.

This scheme has been started to provide loan to its pass-outs across the province of the Punjab through Akhuwat.

The scheme has been started on the directions of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to help Tevta pass-outs to enable them to establish their own business or expand their existing business. Chairperson Tevta Irfan Qaiser Sheikh was addressing a meeting here at Tevta secretariat to review the progress of loan scheme.

Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, Tevta officers Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Aamer Aziz, Umer Farooq, Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Maqsood Ahmed, Aisha Qazi, Sarfraz Anwar and others were also present on the occasion.

According to a press release, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said 8,500 Tevta pass-outs applied to get financial assistance up to November, 2016. The cases of more than 1,000 pass-outs are in process while 500 cases are ready for disbursement after observing the laid down criteria.

He said that loan amount from Rs10,000 to 100,000 was being given to each candidate. The said loan is providing them self-employment opportunities also.

The main focus of Tevta is to provide financial help to those pass-outs who intended to start their own business.

