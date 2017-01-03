LAHORE

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Siddiq-ul-Farooq has said that all the objections made by local people and traders would be addressed before finalising the town planning of Nankana Sahib district.

According to a press release, chairing a meeting regarding town planning of Nankana Sahib district, he said objections had been sought from all quarters concerned before finalising the mega project.

He said over 50 recommendations in this regard had been incorporated in the final plan.

Meanwhile, ETPB chairman lauded services of senior administrator of the Board Ch Saeed Anwar who retired after reaching the age of superannuation.

During a ceremony organised in the honour of retiring official here at ETPB office on Monday, the chairman appreciated services of Ch Anwar and asked authorities concerned to pay his all dues in time.

Secretary ETPB Mian Abdul Qadeer, Nasreen Mehdi, Khalid Ali, Muhammad Saleem Gondal, Syeda Sumaira Rizvi, Zia-ul-Islam Niazi, Ch Muhammad Boota, Javed Bashir and other officials were also present on the occasion.

transferred: The Punjab government on Monday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of two Assistant Commissioners (AC).

According to the notification issued by the S&GAD, Kanwal Batool AC Jhelum was transferred and posted as AC Chak Jhumra, while AC Bahawalnagar Humaira Irshad was posted as AC Kalar Kahar.

