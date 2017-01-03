LAHORE

DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer while presiding over a meeting of rescue officers at Rescue 1122 Headquarters reviewed performance of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) during 2016 and announced that Rescue 1122 shall mark 2017 as Year of Safety. The meeting was attended by all heads of wings. In this regard, several programmes for prevention of emergencies shall be launched including School Safety Programme, Rescue Mohafiz Programme through establishment of Community Emergency Response Teams in all Union Councils of Punjab in 2017. These teams shall be trained for Disaster Response and Community Based Risk Reduction for prevention of emergencies.

Earlier, Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed the performance of Rescue 1122 during 2016, which showed that the service rescued 73,1107 emergency victims during 67,1686 rescue operations, while maintaining its average response time of 7 minutes and standard in all districts of Punjab. DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer said that during the last 12 years, Rescue 1122 has emerged as a successful model of emergency services delivery. He said as directed by the chief minister Motorbike Ambulance Service is being established in nine divisions of the Punjab to ensure prompt response to emergencies even during rush hours and congested areas.

This Motorbike service would enhance the operational capacity of the Emergency Services in Punjab to provide swift respond to any emergency in these major cities of Punjab especially in congested other areas and traffic jams. Dr Rizwan Naseer said Rescue 1122 has ensured provision of basic right to timely emergency care without discrimination of caste; color or creed.

0



0







Performance reviewed was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176321-Performance-reviewed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Performance reviewed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176321-Performance-reviewed.