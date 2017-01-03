Lahore

Dozens of children suffering from Down syndrome set up a protest camp in front of Lahore Press Club, demanding the government declare Down syndrome 5th disability on official level.

They set up their camp on Monday. The Down syndrome children are protesting under the leadership of a child, Bilal, who is also a Down syndrome victim. It is pertinent to mention March 21 is a day of Down syndrome around the globe and Down syndrome children have been accepted as 5th disability around the world. But the government of Pakistan did not accept it. Jalal Akbar Dar, chairman of a foundation, said while talking to The News: “Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had promised to accept the Down syndrome children as 5th disability on official level”. Campuses would be set up across the country till their demands are fulfilled, he said.

