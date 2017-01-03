LAHORE

Pakistan rangers inaugurated “Azadi Museum, Nawa-e-Rehbran” on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony of “Azadi Museum, Nawa-e-Rehbran” was held at Wagah Border. Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Major General Umar Farooq Burki, was the chief guest. Sector Commander Sutlej Rangers, Brigadier Asim and Deputy Director General Brigadier Shahid Mehmood received the chief guest and briefed him about the newly-constructed attraction at Wagah.

The ceremony was attended by officials from rangers, retired military persons, social figures and families. The name of the museum was proposed by the famous writer Anwar Maqsood. Museum includes pictorial glimpses, a media library containing movies related to freedom struggle and a separate hall depicting rangers history. It inscribes hardships and sacrifices of our ancestors in freedom movement, essence of “Two Nations Theory” and pivotal role played by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Doctor Allama Muhammad Iqbal in achieving free and sovereign Pakistan. Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) highlighted that the theme behind the effort is to make new generation conversant with our rich history, the heavy price paid for freedom (both physical and material) and align ourselves with the vision of our founders.

This facility will be accessible to general public visiting Wagah apart from national and international dignitaries on daily basis. Role and effort of Dabistan-e-Iqbal in establishment/arrangement of paintings (pictorial glimpses) for galleries was also lauded.

