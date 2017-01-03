LAHORE

Dry and cold weather in day and foggy conditions at night continued to prevail in the city here Monday while Met office predicted light and scattered rain in the city during the coming weekend.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They said a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country (today) Tuesday and likely to persist during next two-three days. They predicted that light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan while dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours. On Monday, lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury remained at -08°C while in Lahore maximum temperature was 21°C and humidity level was 49 percent. Met officials predicted rain with snowfall over the hills in upper parts of the country during the weekend. They said rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Saturday (evening/night) to Monday.

