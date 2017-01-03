LAHORE

The public and private sector educational institutions of the provincial metropolis reopened after annual winter vacation on Monday.

Unlike at colleges and universities, a thin attendance was recorded at schools particularly those of the public sector.

Matric forms: Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has extended last date for receipt of admission forms with double fee for matriculation annual examination 2017 commencing from March 01, 2017. Now candidates at all the nine BISEs in Punjab will receive admission forms with double fee till Tuesday (today). Earlier, the last date was January 02, 2017, however, owing to bank holiday the candidates could not submit forms.

0



0







Campuses reopen after winter break was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176313-Campuses-reopen-after-winter-break/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Campuses reopen after winter break" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176313-Campuses-reopen-after-winter-break.